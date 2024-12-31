Bumrah in race for ICC Cricketer of Year; no Indian nominees for women’s award

dubai: Operating at a level rarely seen in the game before, India’s peerless fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was on Monday nominated for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award and also featured in the list for the best player in the Test format. Bumrah, who has left the Australian batters scrambling for survival with his incredible display of fast bowling in the ongoing five-match series Down Under, has been nominated for the top award, named after legendary West Indies all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers, alongside England’s prolific duo of Joe Root and Harry Brook, with Travis Head completing the list.

Meanwhile, no Indian player features among the nominees for the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year award which has Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu and New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr. The other two players nominated are Australia’s Annabel Sutherland and South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt.