Bumrah frustrated but respectig body important

Sydney: Laid low by back spasm, Jasprit Bumrah was left frustrated for missing out bowling on the “spiciest wicket of the series” but the premier India pacer emphasised that sometimes it becomes imperative for a player to respect his body.

Bumrah could not bowl on Day 3 when India needed to defend a small 162-run target on a tricky wicket.

Australia needed just 27 overs to overhaul the target and claim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years as they took advantage of Bumrah’s absence. “It was really frustrating but sometimes you have to respect your body, can’t fight it. Disappointing, probably missed out on the spiciest wicket of the series,” Bumrah said, who was named the Player of the Series for his 32 wickets in the series, during the post-match presentation. “Felt a bit of discomfort during my second spell in the first innings and

had to check it out.”