Bumrah equals Ashwin’s record for rating points in ICC Ranking for Bowlers

BY Agencies25 Dec 2024 11:41 PM IST

Dubai: Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah got a huge boost on the eve of the Boxing Day Test when he achieved the joint-highest rating ever by an Indian player, equalling the record held by spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the ICC Ranking for Bowlers.

The quick gained 14 rating points following his 9/94 in the drawn third Test at Brisbane to not only

equal Ashwin’s highest-ever 904 rating

points but also consolidate his position at the top of the rankings.

Bumrah has a chance to better Ashwin’s rating points, which the now-retired off-spinner achieved in December 2016, when the fourth match of the Border-Gavaskar Test begins at the MCG on Thursday.

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada (856) and Australia’s Josh Hazlewood (852) are trailing the Indian pacer at the second and third place respectively.

