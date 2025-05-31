Bumrah can’t wait to face ‘aggressive’ England

new delhi: Jasprit Bumrah is eagerly eyeing the challenge of featuring in Test matches in England, but the star India pacer admitted the difficulty of playing all three formats for a long time and said he will have to be more “selective” at some point.

While announcing the India squad for the tour of England, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had said that Bumrah might not be available for all five Test matches. “Obviously, it is tough for any individual to keep playing everything for so long. I’ve been doing it for a while, but then eventually you have to understand where your body’s going, what is the important tournament,” Bumrah said in a podcast.

The 31-year-old has played 45 Tests, 89 ODIs and 70 T20Is so far for the country besides appearing in 143 IPL matches for Mumbai Indians.

“You have to be a little selective and you have to be a little smart about how you use your body. As a cricketer, I would never want to leave anything and always keep on going.”

Bumrah will spearhead India’s attack in England during the five-match Test series, and he was keen to tame that challenge. “You know, playing in England is always a different challenge. I always love bowling with the Duke ball.” he said.

“They’re playing an interesting style of cricket, which is an interesting one because I don’t really understand it too much. But as a bowling unit, you know, we always feel confident that when the batters are being ultra aggressive, on a given day, anybody could run through and, you know, get wickets,” he noted.