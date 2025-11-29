Building from the ruins

Ranchi: Still smarting from the bruising Test series defeat against South Africa, India bowling coach Morne Morkel said the squad has to quickly reset and refocus on white-ball cricket, as regaining momentum is imperative to counter a “dangerous, confident” Proteas unit.

India are coming into the three-match ODI series following an embarrassing 0-2 whitewash against South Africa, losing Tests in Kolkata and Guwahati.

Speaking ahead of the series opener here on Sunday, Morkel said the turnaround from Tests to white ball formats is mentally demanding but insisted the group was determined to do that shift.

“It was a disappointing two weeks for us, but we had a couple of days now to reflect,” Morkel said before the team’s first practice session at the JSCA stadium. “The important thing now is to give all our energy into the white-ball team. We’ve been playing a lot of good white-ball cricket over the last couple of years. I’m excited for the next couple of weeks. Representing India comes first, regardless of format,” he said .

‘We need a strong start’

Morkel warned that South Africa — fresh from their Test series win — would be buoyant.

“A change into coloured clothing and a change of ball brings different energy. But South Africa have momentum, and a confident Protea side is dangerous. For us, it’s important to start well over the next week or two and put the last couple of weeks behind us.”

While the 2026 T20 World Cup looms large, Morkel dismissed the idea of using the ODI series merely as preparation for the marquee event.

“Preparation for the T20 World Cup is one thing, but every time you put on an India jersey, you represent a lot of people, the fans waiting outside the gates, cheering us on,” he said.

“For me, the focus is to bring momentum back into the Indian dressing room after a disappointing two weeks, and the way to do that is to play good, solid white-ball cricket,” he said, adding that he was excited to have veterans like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to be back in the squad.

With the matches scheduled under lights, Morkel said conditions in Ranchi required careful assessment.

“Yesterday when I stepped off the plane, it was much colder. It’ll be interesting to see what the ball does in the evenings. We’re practising under lights today, so that will give us a good indication.” On the potential balance between pace and spin all-rounders, he added: “The wicket looks a very good surface, almost South African-like. Discussions on combinations will happen tonight. We’ll have to wait and

see after training.”