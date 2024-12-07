Brook’s century has England on top after Day 1 of the 2nd Test against NZ

Wellington: Harry Brook played the role of New Zealand’s nemesis with flair on Friday, reaching his eighth test century as England finished in a strong position after the first day of the second test.

Brook’s fast-paced innings of 123 included a century from 91 balls and set the tempo of a day on which 346 runs were scored and 15 wickets fell.

New Zealand finished in trouble at 86-5 in reply to England’s 280, having lost Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Rachin Ravindar, Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell before stumps. Tom Blundell was 6 not out and nightwatchman Will O’Rourke was unbeaten on 0. Williamson appeared typically solid until he was caught by wicketkeeper Ollie Pope from the bowling of Brydon Carse for 37. Carse had bowled Williamson when he was 20 only to be denied when replays showed he had over-stepped.

Brook made the difference in the first test which England won by eight wickets, going to the crease at 45-3 and making 171 to deliver a commanding first-innings lead.

On Friday he strode out onto the Basin Reserve with England at 26-3 after New Zealand’s seamers had dominated the first hour.

He left in the last over before tea, run out after having hit five giant sixes and 74 runs from boundaries.

England was 259-7 when Brook was out and, gradually losing momentum after his departure, was finally all out in 53.4 overs. The tourists would have hoped for more but it was a reasonable effort on a lively pitch and after being 43-4 after an hour. Brook helped England loosen New Zealand’s strong early grip on the match and his innings was put in perspective by New Zealand’s struggles on a drying pitch in the last hour.

He took three runs from the first nine balls he faced in deference to England’s precarious position when he went to the crease.

Ben Duckett was caught by Latham at second slip in Henry’s second over and Zak Crawley, who had opened the England innings at reckless pace hitting a six from the last ball of the first over, was bowled for 17 when England

was 21-2.