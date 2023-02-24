Brook, Root put Eng in charge in second Test vs New Zealand

Wellington: Harry Brook made 184 and Joe Root 101 in an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 294 which carried England to 315-3 at stumps Friday on the rain-shortened first day of the second cricket test against New Zealand.

A day which began without promise with a lost toss and three early wickets ended after only 65 overs and after a parade of records and milestones which saw England take almost unbreakable control of the match and series.

Brook’s score was his highest in tests, beating his 153 against Pakistan in December, and was his fourth century in his last five tests. He also has three half centuries and now has 807 runs from only nine test innings, more than any other player in the history of Test cricket at that point in their careers.

Behind him now are players such as Henry Sutcliff, Everton Weekes, Frank Worrell and Sunil Gavaskar. His score already is the highest by an England batsman in Wellington. Brook said he went to the crease with England 21-3 with “just the usual mindset, just the way I’ve been playing the whole time I’ve been playing test cricket to be honest. “I looked to put pressure on the bowler and be as positive as possible,” he said. “I did change a few little things but the more positive you are generally the more you get away with.”

Root has his 29th Test century, completing the milestone a moment before the rain began. The partnership between Yorkshiremen now is England’s highest for the fourth wicket against New Zealand. England reinforced the superiority over New Zealand the visitors showed in the first test which they won by 267 runs and they now look likely to become the first team to beat New Zealand in a test at home for 6 years.