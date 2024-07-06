Brits, Kapp shine as all-round South Africa win first T20I against India

Chennai: Commanding fifties by Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp was well complemented by a fine effort by the bowlers as South Africa registered their first win in the ongoing tour with a 12-run victory over India in the opening women’s T20I here on Friday.

Sent in to bat, South Africa produced a terrific effort with the bat, posting a solid total of 189 for four, with Brits (81 off 56 balls) and Kapp (57 off 33 balls) anchoring the innings.

In reply, India managed 177 for four in their stipulated 20 overs. Indian openers began on a strong note with opening pair of Shafali Verma (18 off 14 balls) and Smriti Mandhana (46 off 30 balls) putting on a 32-ball 56-run stand before the former perished in the sixth over to Ayabonga Khaka.

Dayalan Hemalatha (14 off 17 balls) then joined Mandhana in the middle and the duo constructed a 31-run partnership. But the tourists did manage to keep the pressure on, picking up a A wicket either side of drinks.

First Mandhana departed off Chloe Tryon in the 10th over, quickly followed by Hemalatha, who was cleaned up by Nadine de Klerk in the following over, as the score read 87 for three. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (35 not out) and Jemimah Rodrigues (53 not out) then joined hands and took the attacking

route with the required run-rate rising.