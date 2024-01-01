British Sikh trekker Polar Preet claims solo skiing record

London: British Sikh Army officer and physiotherapist Captain Harpreet Chandi, known as Polar Preet for her Antarctic expeditions, has claimed a new world record

for becoming the world’s fastest woman to

complete a solo South Pole ski expedition.

The 33-year-old took to her blog on Sunday to update that she had completed the solo unsupported 1,130 km expedition in just over 31 days.

This will now be verified by Guinness World Records’ and could then become

her third world record after two record-breaking Polar feats already under her belt. “Sooooo I did it again just a little faster,” writes Chandi.