Brij Bhushan comes up with a ‘strong panel’ for WFI polls

Outgoing President of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, may have nothing to do as an office bearer after the elections on August 12. Yet, if one is to go by the nominations filed at the Olympic Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday, the BJP Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh has ensured the nominations filed by his camp are definitely going to result in hot elections on July 12. As of Monday evening, the Bhushan camp had fielded around 18 candidates for various posts. Prominent ones are, Sanjay Singh as President, Darshan Lal as Secretary and Satya Pal Deshwal as treasurer.

Over the last few days and weeks there have been hectic parleys. The general impression was, once Brij Bhushan promised that he, his son and son in law would not be part of the electoral college, there could be a change blowing through the air. Millenium Post has learnt that the former President of the WFI, facing allegations of sexual harassment and now out on bail from a Delhi court, did not back off despite pressure. He has been actively involved in the election process from outside. There is still time for withdrawals from the Brij Bhushan camp and the other camp, which sees some unfamiliar names in fray.

To be sure, Brij Bhushan did keep his promise that his family members would not be part of the electoral process and they would not contest. But true to his stature as a politician with clout, he has pushed for three candidates in key positions in the WFI. Nominations for the same closed on Monday evening.

From Sunday afternoon to midnight, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had met state unit officials of the WFI. It is learnt that out of the 25 units, 22 are still on his side. “Nobody from my family is contesting the elections,” said Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. “Today is the last day for filing nominations and we will wait for the election results to come out on August 12,” he added. Brij Bhushan not contesting is in sync with his promise made to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

He had met them in June, and even recently, according to the grapevine.

Since the time the wrestling controversy began in January, then abated and again heated up in May, Brij Bhushan has been in the eye of a storm. Six female wrestlers accused him of “sexual harassment” and cases were registered with the Delhi Police.

Now, the matter is being heard in the court and the former WFI boss is out on bail. Interestingly, there was speculation new faces would be seen in the election fray, where an official of the Railway Sports Promotion Board was jumping into the fray from Gujarat.

Over the last one year, elections to various National Sports Federations have seen massive changes and even athletes being pitch-forked into limelight. Wrestling has been in news for a long time and the way the adhoc body has run matters, more controversies have erupted.

Those who follow the sport are hoping the new body which comes to power in the WFI will do good for the sport. Giving trial waiver to Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat for the Asian Games in Hangzhou has not gone down well with the fraternity.

Worse, Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik has also spoken out against the trial waiver, saying that she was also offered a direct entry.