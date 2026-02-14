Brendan Taylor ruled out of T20 WC due to injury

Colombo: In a massive blow to Zimbabwe, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup due to the injury he sustained in a group match earlier this week.

The 40-year-old Taylor had limped off the ground after retiring hurt in the match against Oman, which they had won by eight wickets here on February 9. The exact nature of his injury is not yet clear.

“Brendan Taylor picked up an injury and he’s been ruled out of the competition,” captain Sikandar Raza said. agencies