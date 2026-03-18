‘Breaking into top-10 will be tougher’

Mumbai: Having become the youngest Asian to enter the top-20 of world squash rankings, 17-year-old Anahat Singh knows that breaking the top-10 barrier will be a lot harder as she chases excellence at the highest level.

Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa reached as high as 10th in the PSA rankings but were not able to make further inroads. With age and special talent on her side, 20th-ranked Anahat can do what no Indian has done before. “I know it’s going to be quite tough; breaking into the top 20 wouldn’t be as hard as it would be to get into the top 10 because now that you’re at a high stage, even going up by one spot is quite tough,” Anahat said.