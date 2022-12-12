Brazil's early exit a shock for fans

Kolkata: The buzzing Fakir Chakraborty Lane, which came to be known as 'World Cup-er goli (World Cup lane)', in the northern fringes of the city now wears a forlorn look after the shock exit of Brazil in the quarterfinals.

Some of the ubiquitous golden green with yellow rhombus flags (of Brazil) lie scattered, while a handful of life size flex vinyl posters of the Neymars and Richarlisons lie at one corner of the Kolkata Dishari Club, unattended.

In south Kolkata, it's business as usual for Kasba Ghugni seller Sukumar Haldar, who gained instant social media stardom for his crazy offers on his tangy yellow peas snack item during Brazil matches.

For a city, where loyalty is always split between the Albiceleste and the Selecao, the defeat of Brazil to Croatia in the penalty shootout on Friday has been a matter of deep pain and anguish among the fans. It has also dashed hopes of a mouth-watering semifinal clash against the arch-rivals.

The members of the Dishari Club had made plans of showing the semifinal and final live on a giant screen and organising a big feast, but Brazil's exit has dashed all their hopes.

"We had planned to split the screen into two halves with Brazil and Argentina on either side, and decorate the street with posters of Neymars and Richarlisons," member of the club Soumen Bora said.

"Everything is cancelled now, most of the para (colony) has gone into a state of mourning. It's now about just watching the World Cup and enjoying football," the 33-year-old, who works as a medical representative, added.

For the ghugni shop in Kasba which has become a place of attraction with Brazil posters, it's now all over.

"With Brazil out of the World Cup, the offer has now stopped, it's business as usual for me," the 45-year-old Haldar,a diehard Brazil fan, said. But, there are still some fans fans who just want to soak in the magic of the World Cup.

For former All India Football Federation senior vice-president Subrata Dutta, a diehard Brazil fan, the FIFA World Cup is a celebration of sport and he has witnessed every knockout round since 2002.

All set for his sixth consecutive World Cup attendance as a spectator, Dutta had made plans to witness his favourite team clashing against Argentina in the semifinals.