Brazil his next stop, Ancelotti wants to finish Madrid stint on a high

Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti wants to finish his “spectacular adventure” with Real Madrid on a high note before turning his attention to his new job with five-time world champions Brazil.

Speaking for the first time since Brazil announced him as its next coach, Ancelotti said Tuesday he wants to remain fully focused on Madrid in his final two weeks in charge of the Spanish powerhouse.

The 65-year-old Italian had not commented on the move until he was asked about it at a news conference ahead of Madrid’s next La Liga match against Mallorca on Wednesday. “I have great respect for this club, these fans and these players and I’m totally focused on finishing the last part of this spectacular adventure,” Ancelotti said. “Beginning on May 26 I will start coaching Brazil, which will be a great challenge personally, but until then I will continue training Real Madrid and I want to finish the best possible way.”

Ancelotti said he will give his all to help Madrid finish well in the Spanish league even though it only has a slim chance of defending its title. The club’s last two league matches will be at Sevilla on Sunday and against Real Sociedad on May 25.

“It’s very clear what I have to do during these next few weeks,” Ancelotti said. “I have to prepare for tomorrow’s match, then for the (weekend’s) match and then for the match against Real Sociedad. On May 26 I’ll have something else to do, and then I will start thinking about that.”

Former Madrid player Xabi Alonso is widely expected to take over the coaching job after confirming he is leaving Bayer Leverkusen, but the Spanish club has yet to announce Ancelotti’s successor. “I like Alonso a lot,” Ancelotti said when asked about the former midfielder. “I don’t have any advice for him because he already has all the tools needed to become a great coach in the future.” Ancelotti looked relaxed as he led the team’s practice session at the club’s training centre.