Brazil held to 0-0 draw by Costa Rica in a stunner

Inglewood: Brazil was held to a 0-0 draw by Costa Rica, with the international powerhouse inauspiciously failing to break through in its Copa America opener.

Although Brazil controlled play and outshot Costa Rica 18-2, the Seleção was held scoreless by a defense led by goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira, who made three saves while recording the team’s fourth consecutive clean sheet.

Brazil had an apparent goal by Marquinhos disallowed in the first half after a lengthy VAR check, but the team known for decades of sublime offensive play never got closer to a score — and never got a break on several questionable refereeing calls — in front of a lively crowd of 67,158 dominated by their yellow-clad fans at SoFi Stadium.

The result left Colombia on top of Group D after its 2-1 victory over Paraguay. Brazil has won

the Copa America nine times, but its current transitional squad led by Real Madrid stars Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo got off to a discouraging start.

Brazil coach Dorival Júnior said the result wasn’t thoroughly poor, noting his team’s wide advantages in possession and chances.

“I believe that in context, it was a well-played game,” Dorival said through an interpreter. ”We passed the ball well and we created good opportunities. We weren’t happy with the finishes, I agree.

But in general, I think we presented very positive things. Nowadays it will be like this. We have to find

ways and solutions to score. We’re always working on it, every moment.”

The draw was a monumental achievement for Costa Rica, an undermanned CONCACAF team with the youngest roster in the tournament but a reputation for

overachievement and sturdy defending led by Sequeira, who plays for Ibiza in Spain’s third division.