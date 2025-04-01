Brathwaite quits as WI Test captain

St John’s: Kraigg Brathwaite has stepped down as skipper of the West Indies Test team after four years in charge, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said on Monday after a shift in leadership roles saw Shai Hope taking over captaincy of the T20I side.

Brathwaite, 32, was appointed as West Indies’ Test captain in place of Jason Holder in March 2021.

Hope, who is also the team’s ODI skipper, replaced Rovman Powell for T20I captaincy. Powell has led the T20 side since May 2023.

In a statement, CWI said: “Brathwaite wanted to ensure the team had a period of transition before his departure. As a result, he has submitted his resignation ahead of the home series against Australia, giving the new leadership time to establish itself.

“This series will be particularly special, allowing Brathwaite, who is two matches shy of 100 Test matches, to double down on his batting without added responsibility.”