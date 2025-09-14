BPA prez media in-charge for Para Worlds

New Delhi: Ahead of the prestigious World Para Athletics Championships, Bengal Paralympic Association (BPA) president Chandan Roy Choudhury and KR Sriram Hony, treasurer of BPA, have been appointed as the media in-charge and finance advisor, respectively, for the event. The championships will be held here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from September 27 to October 5. Interestingly, over 100 Paris Paralympics medallists will feature in the showpiece. More than 2,200 para athletes and support staff from 104 countries will compete across 186 medal events, 15 more than the 2024 edition.