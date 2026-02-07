Boxing: Nitu, Preeti, Jadumani storm into semis as India confirm 19 medals in Spain

La Nucia: Former world champion Nitu Ghanghas, Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar and Jadumani Singh punched their way into the semifinals, as Indian boxers assured themselves of 19 medals at the Boxam Elite International here.

The Indian women’s team, under the guidance of new head coach Santiago Nieva, has confirmed 12 medals, while the seven male boxers progressed to the semifinals.

Nitu (51kg) was in imperious form, shutting out Canada’s McKenzie Wright with a commanding unanimous decision win to secure her place in the last four.

Preeti (54kg) followed with a clinical showing against Spain’s Maria Gonzalez, forcing an abandonment in Round 3 after dictating the contest with sustained pressure. Poonam (54kg) added another emphatic 5-0 victory over Thailand’s Natnicha Chongprongklang, while Priya (60kg) and Pranjal (65kg) registered unanimous wins against Spain’s Laura Galano and Czech boxer Viktorie Jilkova, respectively.

Kajal (65kg) edged out Kazakhstan’s Akbar Ichshanova 4:1 in a tightly contested bout.

In the men’s competition, Jadumani Singh (55kg) continued his fine run, outclassing Peng Chia-Feng of Chinese Taipei 5:0 in the 55kg category.

World Championship bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin (60kg) produced a polished display to defeat Ukraine’s Ali Dahly unanimously, while Sachin (60kg) battled past Ukraine’s Aider Abduraimov in a tense 3-2 decision.

Akash (75kg) also advanced with a solid 4-1 win over Spain’s Jose Luis Canero.