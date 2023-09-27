Boxing: Nikhat sails into QFs; Shiva, Sanjeet bow out

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen cruised to the 50kg quarterfinals but seasoned Indian pugilist Shiva Thapa and Sanjeet bowed out of the Asian Games boxing competition here on Wednesday.

Nikhat notched up an easy 5-0 win over South Korea’s Chorong Bak in the second round of the women’s event.

However, record six-time Asian Championship medallist Shiva couldn’t capitalise on a favourable draw as he was beaten comprehensively (5-0) by Kyrgyzstan’s Askat Kultaev in the 63.5kg pre-quarterfinals.

Sanjeet (92kg) was completely outpunched (5-0) by world championship bronze medallist Lazizbek Mullojonov.

After two back-to-back losses in the day, Nikhat gave the Indian camp something to cheer about with her dominant display.