Boxing Nationals: Jaismine, Manisha cruise to 60kg SF

Greater Noida: World Championships bronze medallist Manisha Moun and Jaismine Lamboria cruised to the 60kg semi-finals with facile victories at the Women’s National Boxing Championship here on Monday. Representing Services, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine used her long reach to literally pummel Poonam Kaithwas of Maharashtra and notch up a Referee Stops Contest (RSC) win in the quarterfinal.

The talented southpaw made good use of her straight jabs to disorient her opponent. She then landed a deadly hook to force the first of two standing counts. Less than 20 seconds later, she landed a strong jab on Poonam to force a second count in round 1.