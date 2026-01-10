Boxing Nationals: Jadumani floors Panghal

Greater Noida: Promising youngster Jadumani Singh upstaged seasoned campaigner Amit Panghal to storm into the final, while star boxers Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain stayed on course for gold with semifinal wins at the National Championships here on Friday.

The 21-year-old Jadumani (55kg) relied on relentless aggression, speed and punch volume to clinch a unanimous 5-0 verdict over two-time Olympian and world championships silver medallist Panghal.

Both boxers, representing the Services Sports Control Board, have moved up from the non-Olympic 50kg category and were involved in a high-intensity, fast-paced contest.

In the women’s section, two-time world champion Nikhat (51kg) controlled the proceedings from distance to register a 4-1 split decision win over Uttar Pradesh’s Kusum Bhagel. Nikhat will next take on 2023 world champion Nitu Ghanghas, who defeated Railways’ Jyoti 4-0 in

her semifinal.