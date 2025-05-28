Boxers set for last-8 clashes in Thailand

Bangkok: India will have five boxers in action at the 4th Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament here on Wednesday, all aiming for semifinal spots.

In the men’s draw, Jugnoo (85kg) will face Kazakhstan’s Bekzat Tangatar, while Deepak (75kg) is set to take on South Korea’s Kim Hyeon-tae in two high-stakes quarterfinal bouts.

In the women’s category, Tamanna (51kg) will meet Liu Yu-Shan of Chinese Taipei, Priya (57kg) goes up against South Korea’s Park Ah-hyun, and Anjali (75kg) will square off with Japan’s Naoka Kasahara. India has fielded a 19-member strong contingent in the tournament.