Boxers finish fourth at Asian U-22 C’ships

Bangkok: Ritika bagged gold in the women’s 80+kg category as India finished a creditable overall fourth in the Under-22 category of the Asian Boxing Championships here on Monday.

The Indian U-22 contingent concluded their campaign with a total of 13 medals, while the U19 group returned home with a total of 14 medals, including three gold, seven silver and four bronze.

The effort helped the U-19 side to end up at overall second in the tournament.

However, the day’s sole gold came through Ritika in the women’s 80+kg final, where she kept her composure under pressure to beat Kazakhstan’s Assel Toktassyn.

Facing a strong boxer, Ritika mixed caution with aggression to land some telling blows, bagging India’s fourth gold in the event.

In the morning session, Yatri Patel settled for a silver after losing to Khumorabonu Mamajonova of Uzbekistan in the women’s 57kg, while Priya’s spirited fight

against Yu Tian of China in the 60kg final ended in a crushing 2-3 defeat.

Later in the day, Neeraj went down against Shavkatjon Boltaev of Uzbekistan in the men’s 75kg final.

Ishan Kataria lost to Khalimjon Mamasoliev of Uzbekistan in the 90+kg gold medal clash, as both the Indian boxers secured silver.