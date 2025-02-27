Boxer Saweety lodges FIR against hubby

Chandigarh: Arjuna awardee and former world champion boxer Saweety Boora has lodged an FIR against her Asiad bronze-winning kabaddi player husband Deepak Hooda, accusing him and his family of assaulting her for dowry.

The two got married in 2022. Boora has lodged the FIR against Hooda, also an Arjuna awardee, in Haryana’s Hisar.

“An FIR dated February 25 has been lodged based on the complaint given by Saweety Boora against her husband Deepak Hooda,” Seema, SHO of women police station, Hisar, said on Thursday.

When asked if Hooda has been asked to present his side, the SHO said, “We gave him notice 2-3 times, but he did not turn up.”

When reached out to Hooda, he defended his absence by citing his health that has “taken a beating due to the trauma.”