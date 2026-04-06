Boxer Meenakshi & Jaismine move to SFs

Ulaanbaatar: Indian women’s boxing contingent continued its impressive run at the the Asian Boxing Championships as reigning world champions Meenakshi Hooda and Jaismine Lamboria stormed to the semifinals here on Sunday.

The pair’s wins ensured the entire Indian women’s contingent will finish on

the podium.

In the men’s section, triumphs for Lokesh, Akash, and Harsh Choudhary too made their way to the last-four stage.

Meenakshi produced a composed and commanding display to defeat Japan’s Yuka Sadamatsu by a unanimous 5-0 decision, controlling the women’s 48kg category bout with sharp combinations and ring awareness.

Jaismine matched that intensity in the 57kg division, outclassing China’s Ziyi Chen with an equally dominant 5-0 verdict to book her place in the semifinals.

In the men’s section, Lokesh (85kg) booked his place in the next round with a clinical 5-0 win over Korea’s Gichae Kim, showcasing control and precision throughout the bout.