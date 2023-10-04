Boxer Lovlina settles for silver, says ‘will change colour next time’

Lovlina Borgohain may have lacked the same speed as her Chinese opponent in the boxing 75kg final but she was more than happy to win a silver medal at the Asian Games on Wednesday.

Up against Li Qian, Lovlina was confident as she walked into the ring. Yet, when the bout began, Lovlina’s seeming lack of foot speed and arm locomotion was no match.

The Chinese girl in blue was egged on by loud fans right through the three rounds. In terms of technique and reach, the Chinese girl was smart. Yet, what caught the eye was her solid, closed defence. Lovlina could not breach it.

For Lovlina this bout was important in many ways as she came to Hangzhou to clinch an Olympic quota spot.

“I tried my best in the ring but the crowds were with her. I am happy with silver, I will change the color next time,” said the girl from Assam.

Now that Lovlina has made the cut for the Paris Olympics, she can train in peace. “My main aim was to qualify for Paris, goal achieved,”she said.

Right through the three rounds, Lovlina and Li Qian were a study in contrast. Lovlina looked slower. For her part, the tall girl from China was dancing on her feet. Funnelling back and forth and using the side steps smartly, Li was a delight to watch.

There was nothing ugly about her punch, hooks and cuts. This was clean boxing in the 75kg final. In terms of how fast Li’s arms were in motion, it resembled locomotion. She picked up like the old steam engine.

Once she touched peak speed, Li was unstoppable.

The crowds were going gaga cheering Li Qian. It helped her find more rhythm as she never gave Lovlina a chance to claw her way back.

This kind of a bout would have made it easy for all those scoring the bout.

“When we came to China, there was some fear. In Tokyo we completed in a bio bubble. China was nice and I go back with good memories and having learnt where I need to work,” said Lovlina later.

With India crossing the previous high mark of 70 medals from the last Asiad, Lovlina’s medal added to the tally. The tall girl from Assam has age on her side as well.