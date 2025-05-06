Bowlers can finally get some swing back: Shami

Hyderabad: India pacer Mohammed Shami has observed that the BCCI’s move to revoke the ban on using saliva on the ball in IPL 2025 has restored the balance between bat and ball in a league that has for long been a graveyard for bowlers. Before the start of this IPL, the BCCI lifted the ban on using saliva to polish the ball and introduced “two ball” rule to counter dew in night matches, bringing much-needed respite for bowlers, who had been advocating for changes to bowling rules.

“For a long time, the rules have favoured batters - but now, things are finally shifting a bit,” Shami said on JioHotstar.

“After COVID, the saliva ban made it tough to reverse the ball, but with that lifted, bowlers can finally get some swing back. Also, being able to change a wet ball is a big plus -- a dry ball gives better grip and life, especially in tough conditions,” he added. Interestingly, the BCCI implemented these changes days after Shami emphasised the importance of using saliva on the ball, particularly in a game that favours batters.

Speaking about his recovery from a knee injury that kept him out of action for more than a year, Shami said regaining rhythm and mindset was tough. “Injuries are part and parcel of a fast bowler’s life. My recovery took 14 months, and it wasn’t easy -- especially given the challenges I faced during my domestic career. Regaining rhythm and the right mindset was tough.