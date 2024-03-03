Bournemouth win 2-0 at Burnley and pushes Vincent Kompany’s team closer to relegation

Burnley’s winless run was extended to 10 games in all competitions after a 2-0 home loss against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

Vincent Kompany’s team has not won a game in 2024 and will need a massive turnaround in form to have any chance of avoiding relegation.

Burnley is 11 points from safety and only above last-place Sheffield United on goal difference. Justin Kluivert fired Bournemouth ahead in the 13th minute at Turf Moor, showing neat footwork in the box before flashing a shot past goalkeeper James Trafford.

Antoine Semenyo ended Burnley’s hopes of a comeback with Bournemouth’s second in the 88th. Bournemouth fans mocked Kompany as game drew to a close, chanting “sacked in the morning.”