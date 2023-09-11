Boult, Neesham make cut as New Zealand go with experience for World Cup

Auckland: Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham, who both opted out of central contracts, have made the cut as New Zealand on Monday named an experienced 15-member squad, led by Kane Williamson, for next month’s World Cup in India.

Williamson, who last played for the Black Caps in March, returns to the side as he continues to

recover from a ruptured ACL he suffered during the IPL earlier this year.

However, it is not yet known whether the batter will be fit for New Zealand’s opening match against England, which is also the tournament opener, on October 5.

New Zealand had lost to England on boundary count in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord’s.