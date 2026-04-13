Boulders Classic Golf Tournament to be held from April 14

HYDERABAD: The inaugural Boulders Classic will be jointly staged by Boulder Hills Golf, Country Club and the DP World PGTI, the official governing and sanctioning body of men’s professional golf in India, at the iconic Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club from April 14 to April 17.



The tournament will witness participation from 132 professional golfers from across India and from overseas, making it one of the most competitive and anticipated events on the DP World PGTI calendar. Played in a Stroke Play Format, the championship promises high-quality golfing action and intense competition among the country’s top talent.

The leading foreign player at the event will be Sri Lankan N Thangaraja. There are 20 foreign players participating from 10 different countries.

The local challenge will be led by Hyderabad-based professionals Mohd Azhar, Vishesh Sharma, Syed Safdar Hussain, SNLG Varam Raju, Sumit Kotwal and Anirudh Kamireddypalli.