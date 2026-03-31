Bosnia and familiar face Dzeko in Italy’s WC way

Rome: If Italy are going to qualify for their first World Cup in 12 years, the Azzurri’s defenders are going to have to contain a striker they respect and know well.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s 40-year-old forward Edin Dzeko has been a club teammate of all three of Italy’s starting defenders.

Dzeko played with Gianluca Mancini and Riccardo Calafiori while he was at Roma from 2015-21. Having then moved to Inter Milan, Dzeko teamed with Alessandro Bastoni on the squad that reached the 2023 Champions League final. Italy and Inter winger Federico Dimarco contacted Dzeko to congratulate him after Bosnia beat Wales in a penalty shootout last week to set up Tuesday’s playoff final against the four-time World Cup champions. Dzeko’s headed equalizer in the second half against Wales was his 73rd international goal. At 6-foot-4 (1.93 meters), Dzeko excels in the air — where Italy’s defenders often struggle.

“Edin is a great player and a great person,” Dimarco said. “I saw him on vacation over the summer and I’ve maintained a nice relationship with him.”

Dimarco will have to momentarily set aside the relationship, though, with Italy desperate to avoid missing out on a third consecutive

World Cup.