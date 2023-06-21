Bopanna to end Davis Cup career in Sept

India’s top doubles player Rohan Bopanna on Wednesday revealed that he will bring curtains down on his Davis Cup career when the country hosts Morocco in September but the Karnataka player won’t be able to play his farewell match in his home state, as desired by him, since AITA has already awarded the match to Uttar Pradesh.

India are scheduled to play Morocco in a World Group II tie in September.

The 43-year-old Bopanna, who made his Davis Cup debut in 2002 and is still playing solid tennis on the ATP Tour, has played 32 ties for India.

“I am planning to play my last Davis Cup match in September,” Bopanna told PTI from London.

“I have been in the team since 2002. I want it to be held at home and I spoke to all the boys (Indian players) they are all happy to play in Bengaluru. KSLTA is also happy to have it there. Now it’s up to our federation to see if they want to do it in Bangalore.

“Since I have been playing for 20 years, I just have to speak to captain and figure out if they want to do it there. It will be good for everyone to come and watch one last time. Playing at 43 is a bonus,” Bopanna