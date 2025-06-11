Bopanna loses top-50 spot, a first in 15 years

New Delhi: A string of early exits on the ATP circuit has taken a toll on Sumit Nagal’s singles ranking as he is now placed 233rd, his lowest in almost two years after a massive loss of 63 places while 45-year-old Rohan Bopanna, who is still playing solid tennis, lost his place in the top-50 for the first time in 15 years.

The last time the 27-year-old Nagal was ranked outside the top-200 was in July 2023 when he was placed 231. Since then he made a steady progress on the Tour, and climbed to a career-best 68 in July 2024.

However, he has struggled to win since the start of the season. He was placed inside the top-100 in January this year but in the last five months has lost 142 places in the rankings.

On the back of his top-100 rank, he competed in five straight Grand Slam main draws from 2024 Australian Open but could not qualify for the recently-concluded French Open in Paris. The gulf between No. 1 and two players is also huge as the next best is Sasikumar Mukund at number 430 followed by Karan Singh (445), Aryan Shah (483) and Dev Javia (621).