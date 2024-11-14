Bopanna-Ebden suffer second straight loss, semis hopes all but over at ATP

Turin: Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden’s hopes of making the semifinals at the ATP Finals 2024 are all but over following their second straight defeat here on Wednesday.

The sixth-seeded Indo-Aussie duo went down 5-7, 3-6 to the top-seeded pair of Marcelo Arevalo from El Salvador and Mate Pavic of Croatia in a 68-minute contest, placing them at the bottom of the standings in the Bob Bryan group. This tournament marks the last for Bopanna and Ebden as a team, concluding their two-year partnership.

Earlier, they suffered a loss against the home favorites Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in their opening match.

Bopanna and Ebden will next face Germany’s Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz in their final group-stage match, but their chances of advancing to the semifinals are slim.

The duo climbed to the No. 1 spot in the ATP Rankings after clinching the Australian Open title earlier

this year.