Bopanna, Ebden reach Australian Open final

New Delhi: Rohan Bopanna and Matt Ebden came out firing on big points to defeat Zhizhen Zhang and Tomas Machac in three sets (super tie-break final set) to enter the men’s doubles final of the Australian Open.



On Thursday, at the Rod Laver arena, the Indian-Aussie duo showed the nuances of doubles in good measure in the heat of the Melbourne to force a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (10-7) emotional win in a roller coaster ride.

An entry into the season’s first Grand Slam final was the icing on the cake for Bopanna, who now has won 502 international matches.

Level 43, as Rohan Bopanna has often spoken, went up a few more levels on Wednesday as the Indian ace showed what it is to play in tandem with a durable.

There was a bit of unconventional play from Zhang and Machac, relatively, a scratch doubles combination.

Back to what it takes to play top level doubles, Bopanna and Ebden have it in them to play a different style.

In the good old days, doubles meant quick hands at the net, sharp volleys and great reflexes.

The way the tennis ball has been slowed down and courts no longer that quick, it has become for the old-time doubles purists.

Today, players who are essentially even baseline campaigners can win points from the back court, something beyond imagination a few years ago.

That Bopanna has been able to adapt and still come up with the big stuff is important.

Ebden lost serve once in the second set for the Indian-Aussie duo to lose their rhythm.

However, in the third set, Bopanna and Ebden were on top, despite the minor hiccups.

There was solidity and style on view, the serve being a potent factor and covering the angles well. Given the “reach” of tall Bopanna and Ebden, they could cover a lot of ground.