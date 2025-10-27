Boateng forced to cancel internship at Bayern Munich

munich: Bayern Munich says that the former Bayern and Germany defender Jérôme Boateng will not visit the club to develop his coaching career after protests by fans related to Boateng’s conviction last year for causing bodily harm to his former partner.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany, a former teammate of Boateng as a player, had indicated last month that he’d welcome Boateng spending time with the club as part of his plans to launch a coaching career.

Bayern fans had displayed banners objecting to Boateng’s presence at the club. The former defender was given a suspended fine.