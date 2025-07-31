Blue Tigers up against familiar foes Afghanistan and Tajikistan

new Delhi: India have been drawn alongside Tajikistan, Islamic Republic of Iran and Afghanistan in Group B of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, with their campaign kicking off against hosts Tajikistan on August 29 in Dushanbe.

The Central Asian regional tournament, scheduled from August 31-September 8, will serve as preparation for India ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers Final Round.

India’s next two group matches will be against Iran on September 1 and Afghanistan on September 4.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the playoffs on September 8. Group winners will clash in the final in Tashkent, while runners-up will battle for third place.