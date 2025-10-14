Blue Tigers’ Asian Cup dream fades away

Margao: India failed to qualify for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup after going down 1-2 to Singapore who rallied to humble the hosts with a brace from South Korea-born attacking midfielder Song Ui-young in the third round qualification match here on Tuesday.

Lallianzuala Chhangte’s 14th-minute strike was cancelled out by Song’s equaliser in the 44th minute, and then he struck what proved to be the winner, in the 58th minute as India were left to rue many missed chances.

The two teams were locked 1-1 at the half-time break at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, having played a 1-1 stalemate in the first leg in Singapore on October 9.

In the day’s other Group C match, Hong Kong and Bangladesh shared the spoils after a 1-1 draw in Hong Kong, a result that did not help India’s cause who entered the game with two points from three matches.

India were the dominant team in the first half and enjoyed the lion’s share of possession initially.

However, Song had other ideas as he struck twice in either side of the break to dash Indian hopes.