Blue thunder at Chepauk!

chennai: Passionate Indian cricket fans were treated to an overdose of power-hitting on Thursday — a spectacle that began in Ahmedabad in the afternoon and culminated in Chennai at night. From South Africa’s commanding nine-wicket demolition of the West Indies in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup to India’s emphatic response against Zimbabwe, it was, so far, a perfect day for Indian supporters. The Men in Blue shifted into overdrive and hammered Zimbabwe by 72 runs to keep their semi-final hopes alive.



Ever since India’s defeat to South Africa in Ahmedabad on Sunday, uncertainty had clouded their World Cup campaign. By the time match day arrived at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, the equation was clear. India not only needed to win, but to win big.

The batting template was unapologetically aggressive. Abhishek Sharma (55), Hardik Pandya (50) and Tilak Varma (44 not out) ensured the Chepauk crowd got full value for their money. The decision to open with Sanju Samson (24) also proved significant as India piled up a massive 256/4.

South Africa’s aura-filled victory earlier had raised the bar. Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi showcased superb variation in pace, with Corbin Bosch providing potent support as the Proteas strangled the West Indies. If not for Romario Shepherd’s late assault — 52 off 27 balls — West Indies might have ended with far fewer than 176/8.

What truly impressed was the South African batting. Captain Aiden Markram has been in scintillating form in recent weeks. His 82 off 46 balls on Thursday was an exhibition of authority and intent. Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton, coming in at No. 2 and No. 3, resembled heavyweight boxers in full flow. Every West Indian bowler, from Matthew Forde to Jason Holder, bore the brunt of their relentless assault. The win comfortably positioned South Africa for a semi-final berth.

For India, the strategy against Zimbabwe had clearly been mapped out well before they stepped onto the field. A previously negative run rate had attracted heavy criticism. The plan was simple — attack from ball one.

Inside Chepauk, with “Bleed Blue” reverberating through the stands, fans had reason to celebrate. Abhishek Sharma was the cynosure of all eyes. His 55 off 30 balls — studded with four boundaries and four sixes — was a timely reminder of his destructive T20 credentials. More importantly, the innings restored his confidence.

Sanju Samson’s 24 at the top may not appear imposing, but his presence as a right-hander disrupted Zimbabwe’s bowling plans early. It was a tactical move that paid dividends.

Once Abhishek departed at 150/3, India accelerated further. Suryakumar Yadav’s 33 off 13 deliveries, Hardik Pandya’s blistering 50 off 23 balls, and Tilak Varma’s explosive 44 off just 16 balls sent a clear message — this was to be a no-mercy performance.

Zimbabwe’s frontline bowlers, including Blessing Muzarabani, found themselves overwhelmed. India’s rejigged batting line-up functioned with clarity of purpose — maintain tempo, sustain pressure, and maximise net run rate. The strokeplay flowed relentlessly, much like the waves crashing along Chennai’s famed coastline.

Chasing a daunting 257 for victory, Zimbabwe were unsettled from the outset. Brian Bennett, the 22-year-old opener, showed resistance but lacked adequate support. Against an Indian attack that blended pace and spin effectively, Zimbabwe struggled for momentum. To bat out 20 overs and finish at just 97 was far from competitive.

Skipper Sikandar Raza briefly threatened but was cleverly dismissed by Arshdeep Singh for 31. Once he fell, the result was a mere formality.

For India, this was more than just a win. It was a statement — emphatic, timely, and delivered with authority.