Blockbuster 1st match for India, face rivals Pakistan

Dubai: India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston on June 14.

The ICC and hosts England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced the full schedule of the tournament, featuring 12 teams.

The 24-day long tournament will be held from June 12 to July 5 next year and will consist of a total of 33 matches to be played across seven venues in England.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will kickstart their campaigns at Edgbaston, whereas the opening match of the tournament will be between hosts England and Sri Lanka at Edgbaston on June 12.

Hampshire Bowl, Headingley, Old Trafford, The Oval, Bristol County Ground and Lord’s are the other venues of the competition. The two semifinals will be played at The Oval on June 30 and July 2.