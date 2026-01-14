Blichfeldt unhappy with conditions at new venue

New Delhi: Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt on Tuesday launched fresh criticism of playing conditions at the new venue of the IG Stadium, saying the shift in halls has done little to address the unhealthy and unprofessional surroundings for players and called for apex body BWF’s intervention to improve the scenario ahead of the World Championships.

Blichfeldt, who advanced to the second round of the ongoing India Open Super 750 tournament, said she had hoped the change of venue would lead to tangible improvements, but found the conditions largely unchanged. “I actually hoped it was going to be better than the other hall,” Blichfeldt said.

“I think it’s still very dirty and really unhealthy conditions for all the players. Everyone is warming up in two layers of pants and winter jackets and gloves and hats.”

The Dane said the cold and unsanitary environment made proper preparation difficult for elite athletes who are expected to perform at high intensity.

“It’s not good warm-up preparation for a player who has to go on court and move fast and go in splits,” she said.

“I know everyone is doing their best to make the conditions better for the players, but I think there is still a way to go.”

Blichfeldt had criticised the conditions at the KD Jadhav hall too as “unhealthy and unacceptable” when it hosted the last edition of the India Open in January. She said her concerns mirror grievances she raised at the venue last year, saying little has changed since then. “To be honest, no,” she said. “Yesterday when I came to the warm-up courts, there were birds flying around and shitting on the court. That’s really unhealthy and not normal.”

Calling for intervention from organisers and the sport’s governing body Badminton World Federation, Blichfeldt said professional standards must be upheld.