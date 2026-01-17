Blichfeldt slams conditions

New delhi: Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt once again called out the “unacceptable” and “highly unprofessional” conditions at the ongoing India Open, saying it is “very difficult to see how a World Championship could be held here”.

The world No. 20 had criticised the “unhealthy” conditions on the opening day on the Super 750 event which is being held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium for the first time, keeping in mind the World Championships in August. “The past few days in India have been tough -- tougher than I honestly expected. I had mentally prepared myself for “the worst” once again, but the conditions surrounding us are simply unacceptable and highly unprofessional,” she wrote on her Instagram.