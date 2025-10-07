Blast from the past as Anand & Kasparov renew rivalry 30 yrs on

St. Louis: Former world champions Viswanathan Anand and Garry Kasparov will reignite their once fierce rivalry after 30 years when they face off in the Clutch Chess: The Legends tournament here from Wednesday.

The 12-game Chess 960 match will carry a total prize pool of $144, 000 and will be held in the upgraded St. Louis Chess Club.

Having played a Classical World Championship match in 1995 on the 107th floor of the World Trade Centre in New York, the two legends of the game will battle it out again in the famous rapid and blitz format that was recently christened Freestyle Chess.

Kasparov dominated that match against Anand and won the 20-game contest 10.5-7.5. After retiring in 2004 Kasparov has played only in exhibitions or blitz events while Anand is semi-retired and plays occasionally in higher events.

While Kasparov runs a worldwide training programme under his name, Anand has limited himself to mentoring the young generation of Indian players and has been the inspiration behind WACA – Westbridge Anand Chess Academy – that has already produced one world champion in D Gukesh.

The format here is interesting and the stakes will go up each day. There will be four games everyday in the three-day contest with two rapid and two blitz games.

While there will be four points at stake on the first day, on the second day it will double as each win will be worth two points and on the third day, each game will fetch three points for a win. The winner will take home $70,000, while $50,000 is reserved for the one ending on the losing side

of this match.