Binny BCCI prez till Sept?

Bengaluru: Former India all-rounder Roger Binny turned 70 last month but with National Sports Bill getting passed in parliament on Tuesday, the 1983 World Cup hero would continue as the the BCCI president at least till the parent body’s Annual General Meeting in September.

Binny, if BCCI state unit members agree, can continue till 75 which is now the cut-off age for office bearers of National Sports Federations, whose global bodies don’t have any specifically mentioned age clause, in this case the ICC.

“Roger will continue till board meeting in September. Whether he will get a fresh term depends on what members and other powerful people associated with the BCCI decide,” a board source said.

The BCCI’s legal team is still studying the fine print of the Bill. “We have some time to study it and engage in proper discussion before taking any decision,” the

source said.