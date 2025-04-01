Bindra calls for ‘robust domestic coaching system for shooters’

New delhi: India’s first Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra believes in calling a spade a spade. After winning a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Bindra went on to train even more hard at the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Olympics in Rio. It was sheer bad luck, he finished an agonising fourth in Rio, his last attempt at Olympics glory. To have competed in five Olympics was massive.

As a mentor for Indian shooting, prior to the Paris 2024 Olympics and also being a constant help to athletes in various fields through his motivational talk and also dealing with them one on one, Bindra knows how hard it is to compete in sport at the highest level. As Indian shooting prepares for the new cycle with an ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Bindra shares his thoughts on Indian shooting and what one can expect.

More shooters scoring well in trials, National Games and the Nationals. Do you think India has enormous depth?

Absolutely. The sheer number of participants in domestic competitions speaks volumes about the depth in Indian shooting. More importantly, the quality of performances has also been on the rise. The ecosystem is constantly evolving, with young shooters pushing the envelope and proving that India is a force to be reckoned with on the world stage.

How can this fresh crop of shooters be nurtured to achieve more consistency?

Consistency is a journey that requires sustained effort across multiple dimensions. There is no magic formula, it takes a combination of structured training, psychological conditioning, proper recovery, and a strong support system. Holistic development is key, focusing not just on technical skills but also on mental resilience, physical fitness, and handling pressure in high-stakes events. Long-term athlete development programmes that cater to individual needs will be crucial in helping these shooters maintain their form.

Recently, the NRAI announced a whole lot of national coaches. Do you think Indian coaches can deliver?

There has to be a gradual shift in that direction. Indian coaches have a deep understanding of the ecosystem, and they must be empowered with the latest knowledge, methodologies, and international exposure. Investing in coach education, sending them for high-level training programmes, and giving them access to cutting-edge sports science will be critical. While foreign expertise has played a key role in our progress, the goal should be to develop a robust domestic coaching structure that can independently produce world-class athletes

India will be competing in the Asian Games next year in Japan. How important is this for Indian shooters?

The Asian Games is a marquee event, and it serves as an early benchmark in the Olympics cycle. It provides Indian shooters with an opportunity to test themselves against the best in the continent and identify areas that need improvement. Strong performances at the Asian Games not only boost confidence but also help refine strategies leading up to the Olympics. It’s a crucial stepping stone in the journey toward Paris 2024 and beyond.

Manu Bhaker has returned to training. Do you think she can go through multiple Olympics cycles?

I don’t view it as a sacrifice; it’s about making choices. Elite sport demands unwavering commitment, and athletes dedicate themselves to their craft because they love it. Longevity in sport requires continuous adaptation.