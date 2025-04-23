Biles, Duplantis rule the roost at ceremony

Madrid: Star pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis was named the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year, while American gymnast Simone Biles bagged the top women’s honour at the Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony here on Monday.

The 25-year-old Duplantis, regarded as the greatest pole vaulter of all time, was fourth-time lucky after being nominated in each of the past three years. He became only the second track-and-field athlete after four-time winner Usain Bolt to claim the prestigious award.

The Swede-American gained more votes than Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (Tennis), France’s Léon Marchand (Swimming), Slovenia’s Tadej Pogačar (Cycling) and Netherlands’ Max Verstappen (Motor Racing).

Biles, who returned to action after a break, clinched three gold and one silver medal in a stunning comeback at the Paris Olympics to claim her fourth Laureus award -- equalling Serena Williams’ record.

Tennis great Rafael Nadal was conferred the Laureus Sporting Icon Award in a year he announced his retirement from professional tennis. Real Madrid were adjudged Laureus World Team of the Year.