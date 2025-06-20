‘Bigger than IPL title’: Test series win in SENA big deal, says Gill

Leeds: A Test series win in England, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa ranks as a “bigger” achievement than an IPL title, said India’s new captain Shubman Gill here on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Gill said his young Indian side without superstars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin will play without any “baggage” in England with the opening Test starting here on Friday.

“Definitely the Test Series, in my opinion,” Gill replied when asked which one he will rank higher as a skipper between a Test series win in England or title in IPL where he captains Gujarat Titans.

“You don’t get many opportunities as a captain to be able to come to England, maybe two (tours) if you are the best of your generation, (or) maybe three,” he said during the pre-match press conference.

“IPL comes every year and you get to have a crack at it every year. In my opinion, winning a Test Series in England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa (collectively SENA countries) is bigger,” he said.

Gill’s side maybe lacking in experience of playing red-ball cricket in England but the skipper was unfazed.

“A lot of people talk about, you know, our side is not experienced, but there are also positives that we don’t really have any baggage coming to England, because not all of the players have really been to England,” he said.

“So that could be one thing that really makes a difference for us because we wouldn’t be carrying any baggage,” he added.

Won’t be that easy: Stokes

England skipper Ben Stokes on Thursday said they don’t think the absence of Kohli, Rohit and Ashwin makes India any lesser side as its “ginormous” talent pool is enough to fill the void.

“There’s been a lot said about no Rohit, no Virat and no Ashwin, that doesn’t mean that we think it’s going to be any easier than what it ever is against India. The pool of talent that Indian cricket has is just ginormous,” Stokes said.

“Although Virat, Rohit and Ashwin have done amazing things for their country on the field, that doesn’t mean that whoever comes in to replace those individuals are going to be any less hard to bowl at or bat against, just because of how big the pool

of talent is in India.”

Stokes acknowledged Jasprit Bumrah will be a threat to the English batting line-up. “Bumrah leading their attack, he’s a fantastic bowler but there (are) 11 players on the team, and it takes a team to win a game of cricket,” he said.