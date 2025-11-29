Big chance for younger bowlers?

new delhi: With several seniors rested, Morne Morkel said the ODI series provided a significant opening for second line quicks like Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna.

“It’s a great opportunity for Arshdeep, Harshit and Prasidh. They’re going to play against a quality batting lineup... all those guys have played plenty of white ball cricket, this is an aggressive brand of cricket they are playing.

“It’ll be a good test to see how they handle pressure, bowl at the death, take wickets. White ball cricket is about taking wickets, and I’m excited for them to get a good run.”

Asked about the possibility of veterans like Kohli and Rohit returning for the 2027 ODI World Cup, Morkel said experience

remained invaluable.