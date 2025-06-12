Bhutia vents his anger at AIFF prez

Kolkata: Outraged by India’s plummeting fortunes on the football field, talismanic former captain Bhaichung Bhutia has accused the national federation of destroying the sport while some other stakeholders have lambasted the current system as “rotten” and riddled with “fragile egos”.

“Kalyan Chaubey has destroyed Indian football. Chaubey has to resign and leave. He has completely destroyed it. Three general secretaries in two-and-a-half years -- the entire system will have to be changed,” he said.

FC Goa CEO Ravi Puskur also launched a scathing attack on the AIFF. “Everything moves on influence, favours, and fragile egos. We don’t have the maturity to manage the ecosystem we claim to be building. We turn on each other than we face truths,” Puskur said.