Bhutan’s Yeshey sets T20 world record

new delhi: Bhutan spinner Sonam Yeshey has scripted history by becoming the first bowler to take eight wickets in a men’s T20 International match.

The left-arm spinner achieved the unprecedented feat during the third T20I against Myanmar in Gelephu Mindfulness City, Bhutan, on December 26, according to ESPNCricinfo.

The 22-year-old returned remarkable figures of 8 for 7, bowling Myanmar out for 45 in response to Bhutan’s 127 for 9. “A spell for the ages! Sonam Yeshey’s unbelievable 8/7 in four overs goes down as a world record,” Bhutan Cricket posted on their X account.